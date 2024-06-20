How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash

Leonardo Urbano, a 30-year-old resident of Sydney, has turned an unconventional hobby into a profitable venture, earning up to $66,306 annually by scouring the city's streets for discarded treasures. Urbano's remarkable finds include designer Fendi bags, coffee machines, gold jewellery, and even cash, among other valuable items, as reported by CNBC.
His daily routine begins after breakfast when he sets out on his bicycle or in a car to explore Sydney's neighbourhoods. "You could see mountains of stuff — like literally, mountains. And that’s when I find most of the stuff," Urbano exclaimed enthusiastically. These "mountains" often yield large items, such as fridges and couches, left out for collection during the city's free rubbish pick-up services.
In Australia, local councils provide free rubbish collection services multiple times a year, prompting residents to discard furniture, electronics, and other bulky goods. Urbano, with an eye for opportunity, salvages items like computers and vacuum cleaners that are often still in excellent condition. He attributes this phenomenon to households upgrading their gadgets despite the items' functionality.
Back at his apartment, Urbano sorts through his finds, keeping some for personal use or gifting and selling the rest on platforms like Facebook Marketplace. Limited space means he must sell items quickly; otherwise, he gives them away to promote recycling and reduce waste.
"My friends are shocked at how much perfectly good clothing ends up in the trash," Urbano shared, noting that his discoveries sometimes include forgotten cash in clothing pockets. Luxury items like a Fendi bag fetch around $200, and Urbano ensures authenticity by verifying serial numbers online and consulting with friends in the luxury goods trade.
Urbano's hauls from last year alone are impressive: over 50 televisions, 30 fridges, 20 washing machines, 50 computers, up to 15 couches, and numerous household appliances and decorative items. His discoveries also included $849 in cash, which adds to the allure of his treasure hunts.
According to Australia's recent waste report, the country generated approximately 75.8 million tons of waste in the last financial year, with nearly a third sent to landfills. Urbano, nicknamed "The Trash Lawyer" for his advocacy of discarded items, has not only funded his rent and furnished his apartment through his finds but also helped reduce waste by repurposing unwanted goods.
Reflecting on his unique lifestyle, Urbano highlighted his long-standing practice of using abandoned cleaning products left behind by former tenants. "For years and years, I kept finding laundry detergent 30% to 40% full, so I will just bring it home," he chuckled.
As Urbano continues his dumpster diving adventures, his story serves as a reminder of the hidden value in what many consider trash, encouraging others to rethink waste and embrace recycling and reuse.