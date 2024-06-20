United States

How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash

A man made $66,000 last year by scavenging through rubbish piles and selling valuable items he found, including Fendi bags, coffee machines, gold jewelry, and cash.

@thetrashlawyer
Urbano's finds often come from free rubbish pick-up services provided by local councils. Photo: @thetrashlawyer
info_icon

Leonardo Urbano, a 30-year-old resident of Sydney, has turned an unconventional hobby into a profitable venture, earning up to $66,306 annually by scouring the city's streets for discarded treasures. Urbano's remarkable finds include designer Fendi bags, coffee machines, gold jewellery, and even cash, among other valuable items, as reported by CNBC.

His daily routine begins after breakfast when he sets out on his bicycle or in a car to explore Sydney's neighbourhoods. "You could see mountains of stuff — like literally, mountains. And that’s when I find most of the stuff," Urbano exclaimed enthusiastically. These "mountains" often yield large items, such as fridges and couches, left out for collection during the city's free rubbish pick-up services.

In Australia, local councils provide free rubbish collection services multiple times a year, prompting residents to discard furniture, electronics, and other bulky goods. Urbano, with an eye for opportunity, salvages items like computers and vacuum cleaners that are often still in excellent condition. He attributes this phenomenon to households upgrading their gadgets despite the items' functionality.

Back at his apartment, Urbano sorts through his finds, keeping some for personal use or gifting and selling the rest on platforms like Facebook Marketplace. Limited space means he must sell items quickly; otherwise, he gives them away to promote recycling and reduce waste.

"My friends are shocked at how much perfectly good clothing ends up in the trash," Urbano shared, noting that his discoveries sometimes include forgotten cash in clothing pockets. Luxury items like a Fendi bag fetch around $200, and Urbano ensures authenticity by verifying serial numbers online and consulting with friends in the luxury goods trade.

Urbano's hauls from last year alone are impressive: over 50 televisions, 30 fridges, 20 washing machines, 50 computers, up to 15 couches, and numerous household appliances and decorative items. His discoveries also included $849 in cash, which adds to the allure of his treasure hunts.

According to Australia's recent waste report, the country generated approximately 75.8 million tons of waste in the last financial year, with nearly a third sent to landfills. Urbano, nicknamed "The Trash Lawyer" for his advocacy of discarded items, has not only funded his rent and furnished his apartment through his finds but also helped reduce waste by repurposing unwanted goods.

Reflecting on his unique lifestyle, Urbano highlighted his long-standing practice of using abandoned cleaning products left behind by former tenants. "For years and years, I kept finding laundry detergent 30% to 40% full, so I will just bring it home," he chuckled.

As Urbano continues his dumpster diving adventures, his story serves as a reminder of the hidden value in what many consider trash, encouraging others to rethink waste and embrace recycling and reuse.

Representative image - null
How Accurate Are Honeybees In Identifying Lung Cancer?

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha At 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' Event; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs
  2. Outlook News Wrap June 20: UGC-NET Cancellation Sparks Row; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Kills 34; Hajj Heatstroke Death Toll Rises And More
  3. Bihar Cabinet Gives Nod To Metro Projects In Four More Cities
  4. The Paradox Of Law In India's General Election 2024
  5. UGC-NET Cancellation: Education Ministry Says Matter Referred To CBI, To Announce Fresh Exam Dates Soon
Entertainment News
  1. Pankaj Tripathi Insists Actors Are Just Puppets, Writers Or Directors Are Masters
  2. Kartik Aaryan Talks About His Third-Hand Car: 'The Driving Seat Door Would Not Open'
  3. Goldie Hawn Says It Would Be Fun And Crazy To Make A Movie With Her Famous Family
  4. Shweta Tripathi Opens Up On Pay Disparity: I Was Given A Smaller Vanity Van As Compared To My Male Co-Actors
  5. For Ali Fazal, 2024 Has Turned Out To Be Extraordinary Despite Writers' Strike
Sports News
  1. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Score: India Kick Off Super 8 Action Against Afghanistan
  2. WI Vs ENG, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Bairstow Impresses Buttler With 'Senior Player's Innings'
  3. AUS Vs BAN Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather And Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  4. WI Vs ENG, T20 World Cup: England Make Winning Start To Super 8s - Data Debrief
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia Vs Slovania Set Thrills In Euro 2024, India Begin T20 WC Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
World News
  1. Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte Set To Replace Jens Stoltenberg As NATO Secretary-General
  2. Amid Spats In Netanyahu's Cabinet, IDF Spokesperson States Hamas 'Cannot Be Eliminated'
  3. You Can Buy A Vintage House In This Italian Township For Just €3; Here’s How
  4. Is Kim Jong Un Sick? Former CIA Analyst Says North Korean Leader 'Does Not Look Healthy'
  5. Train Collision In Chile Kills At Least 2 People And Injures Several Others
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia Vs Slovania Set Thrills In Euro 2024, India Begin T20 WC Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha At 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' Event; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs