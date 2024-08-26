Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes

Dr. Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist, notes that many young people did not develop a habit of phone conversations, making them feel unnatural or uncomfortable. "It now feels weird as it's not the norm," Dr. Touroni explains. This discomfort is compounded by the anxiety associated with unexpected calls, which often evoke a sense of foreboding or dread. Over half of the young survey participants associated unexpected calls with bad news, a sentiment echoed by psychotherapist Eloise Skinner, who attributes this anxiety to the fear of real-time conversations and potential awkwardness.