What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools

A new parenting trend is catching attention, and it's called the Venmo Mom. This term is sparking a broader conversation about different parenting styles and how parents choose to support their children’s schools and activities. If you’re curious about this trend, here’s a closer look at what it means and why it matters.
What Is 'Venmo Mom?'
The term “Venmo Mom” was introduced by Casey Neal, a Tennessee mother who shared a TikTok video about her parenting style. Instead of volunteering her time, Neal prefers to donate money via Venmo to support her children’s schools and sports teams.
In her video, Neal explains, “If the room mom needs money for everyone to participate? Fine. I’ll Venmo money right over…I do not want to set up…I even told one of the coaches today I am a Venmo mom.” She concludes the video with the caption: “Proud Venmo mom.”
Neal, who has four children, finds volunteering stressful. “I don’t want to be on PTO, PTA, Room Mom, Team Mom—I don’t want to do any of that,” she says. She also worries about being judged by other parents, noting: “Here comes all the judgment from the room moms and team moms.”
Reactions To Venmo Moms
The response to Neal’s video has been mostly supportive. Many people are backing her choice. One comment reads, “A Venmo mom IS involved! Don’t discount yourself! (Veteran teacher).” Another says, “As an introvert, please don’t ask me! I’ll send all the things and money and cheer in the audience though.” Even parents who volunteer are thankful for Venmo moms, with one remarking, “As a Room Mom and Team Mom I can’t thank you enough for being a Venmo Mom!”
However, some comments question Neal’s choice not to volunteer. One person asks, “Can I ask why?” while another adds, “I loved it. And don’t understand why people don’t volunteer. My boys are grown with their own families and they both have told me how great it was being involved.”