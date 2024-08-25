10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know

Outlook International Desk

Pookie

A term of endearment used for a close friend or loved one, showing deep affection and camaraderie.

Representative image | Pinterest

Simp

Refers to a man who excessively dotes on a woman without receiving anything in return, often at the cost of his own dignity.

Representative image | Pinterest

Rizz

Derived from "charisma," it describes the ability to attract or charm others, with "rizz" being the action of displaying that charm.

Representative image | Pinterest

Ick

A strong, instant feeling of revulsion or distaste triggered by something someone does, making them unattractive romantically.

Representative image | Pinterest

Moots

Short for "mutuals," this term means people who follow each other on social media, establishing a reciprocal connection.

Representative image | Pinterest

Sus

Short for "suspicious," indicating that something appears questionable or potentially dishonest.

Representative image | Pinterest

No cap

Used to emphasize that something is genuine or truthful, signaling that the speaker is being completely honest.

Representative image | Pinterest

Delulu

Describes a fan who unrealistically believes they will end up with their favorite celebrity, often investing excessive time and energy.

Representative image | Pinterest

Beige flag

Refers to a trait or behavior that is neither positive nor negative but makes you pause momentarily due to its peculiarity.

Representative image | Pinterest

Bussin

A term used to express that something is exceptionally good, impressive, or enjoyable.

Representative image | Pinterest

‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means

Read More