10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know

A term of endearment used for a close friend or loved one, showing deep affection and camaraderie.
Refers to a man who excessively dotes on a woman without receiving anything in return, often at the cost of his own dignity.
Derived from "charisma," it describes the ability to attract or charm others, with "rizz" being the action of displaying that charm.
A strong, instant feeling of revulsion or distaste triggered by something someone does, making them unattractive romantically.
Short for "mutuals," this term means people who follow each other on social media, establishing a reciprocal connection.
Short for "suspicious," indicating that something appears questionable or potentially dishonest.
Used to emphasize that something is genuine or truthful, signaling that the speaker is being completely honest.
Describes a fan who unrealistically believes they will end up with their favorite celebrity, often investing excessive time and energy.
Refers to a trait or behavior that is neither positive nor negative but makes you pause momentarily due to its peculiarity.
A term used to express that something is exceptionally good, impressive, or enjoyable.