Gen Z Opts For Glass-Bottled Water Deliveries, Bringing Back The Milkman Era

The rise in popularity of glass-bottled water reflects a growing awareness of the environmental and health impacts of plastic consumption.

Navya Sharma
February 2, 2024

File photo
Millennials and Gen Z are driving a revival of the traditional milkman concept, this time with a modern twist—glass-bottled water deliveries.

Fueled by a desire to reduce plastic waste and concerns about potential health hazards associated with plastic bottles and tap water, younger generations are subscribing to weekly water deliveries.

Opting for reusable glass bottles transported by bike carts to minimize emissions, this trend has gained traction among environmentally-aware individuals.

However, this sustainability comes at a price, with a spring water subscription habit costing users upwards of £1,100 a year for daily deliveries. The hefty expense hasn't deterred many, as evidenced by the growing popularity of water delivery services offering aqua-in-glass bottles directly to consumers' doorsteps.

TikTok influencers, such as @duggychef and @jetsetfarryn, have enthusiastically endorsed glass-bottled water deliveries, emphasizing the environmental benefits. Despite the cost, these influencers advocate for the positive impact on reducing plastic consumption.

Major water delivery providers, including Crystal Springs and Mountain Valley Spring Water, offer various packages, but the cost varies by region. The recyclability of glass bottles remains a question, with uncertainty about whether customers primarily self-recycle or if the companies provide a return option for refills.

For those not opting for delivery, influencers like @imjustwasim advocate for avoiding plastic water bottles altogether, encouraging their followers to seek out glass bottles when shopping.

The push for glass-bottled water extends beyond the United States, with a UK-based TikToker, @evoluk, promoting zero-emission water deliveries by bike.

The rising popularity of glass-bottled water comes as concerns about plastic pollution and potential health risks associated with nano-plastics and 'forever chemicals' in tap water grow. Recent studies have revealed alarming levels of nanoplastics in bottled water, potentially entering the bloodstream and posing health risks.

While glass-bottled water offers a sustainable alternative, concerns about the environmental impact persist. Research indicates that the manufacturing of glass bottles can be more energy- and resource-intensive than plastic production, despite their potential for reuse.

