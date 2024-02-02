Gen Z Opts For Glass-Bottled Water Deliveries, Bringing Back The Milkman Era

Millennials and Gen Z are driving a revival of the traditional milkman concept, this time with a modern twist—glass-bottled water deliveries.

Fueled by a desire to reduce plastic waste and concerns about potential health hazards associated with plastic bottles and tap water, younger generations are subscribing to weekly water deliveries.

Opting for reusable glass bottles transported by bike carts to minimize emissions, this trend has gained traction among environmentally-aware individuals.

However, this sustainability comes at a price, with a spring water subscription habit costing users upwards of £1,100 a year for daily deliveries. The hefty expense hasn't deterred many, as evidenced by the growing popularity of water delivery services offering aqua-in-glass bottles directly to consumers' doorsteps.

TikTok influencers, such as @duggychef and @jetsetfarryn, have enthusiastically endorsed glass-bottled water deliveries, emphasizing the environmental benefits. Despite the cost, these influencers advocate for the positive impact on reducing plastic consumption.

Major water delivery providers, including Crystal Springs and Mountain Valley Spring Water, offer various packages, but the cost varies by region. The recyclability of glass bottles remains a question, with uncertainty about whether customers primarily self-recycle or if the companies provide a return option for refills.