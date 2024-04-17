Donald Trump Stared At New York Times Reporter In Court After She Reported He Fell Asleep

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman found herself under the spotlight as she reported on Donald Trump's courtroom demeanour during the hush money trial on Monday. Haberman, who was part of the reporter pool covering the trial, noted Trump's apparent moments of drowsiness during the proceedings.
During a live update, Haberman remarked that Trump seemed to have dozed off in the courtroom. Later, in an interview with host Kaitlan Collins, she disclosed that Trump directed a pointed stare at her before leaving the room.
"He made a pretty specific stare at me and walked out of the room," Haberman said, responding to Collins' inquiry about Trump's reaction to her reports.
Haberman's observations were detailed in her live updates where she noted Trump's head drooping and his mouth slackening, indicative of sleep. She also reported his abrupt awakening after his lawyer passed him notes.
However, Haberman noted that Trump isn't fond of such coverage. "I reported earlier that he had appeared to fall asleep... But he doesn't like when such things are reported," she told CNN.
Trump's discomfort with media scrutiny in court coincides with a significant development in the trial. More than a dozen potential jurors have been excused from participating, reducing the pool from 96 to approximately 35. Among those excused, 14 were dismissed on Tuesday alone.
Adding to the legal drama, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a motion on Tuesday to hold Trump in contempt of court. Bragg alleged that Trump violated a gag order by posting on social media about two known witnesses in the trial, Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels.
In response to Bragg's motion, Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan may potentially impose additional fines or even incarceration for future violations of the gag order, up to thirty days.