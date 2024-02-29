New York City, known for its iconic skyline and bustling streets, is gearing up for a major overhaul in its transportation system. A plan is on the horizon, aiming to address the city's notorious traffic congestion by imposing significant fees on drivers entering Manhattan's most congested areas.

Between bridge and tunnel tolls, parking fees, and the looming threat of traffic tickets, the cost of driving into Manhattan is already substantial. However, city officials are betting on an additional $15 congestion fee, or $22.50 for non-enrolled drivers, to be the game-changer in steering commuters towards mass transit options.

The proposed plan, which would utilize license-plate readers, aims to transform Manhattan south of Central Park into a colossal toll zone. With hopes of reducing traffic jams, curbing air pollution, and injecting approximately $1 billion annually into the city's public transit systems, the initiative holds significant promise.