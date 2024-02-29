United States

Can NYC's $15 Manhattan Toll Tackle Traffic And Bolster Mass Transit? All You Need To Know

The Big Apple is close to implementing a plan that would use license-plate readers to turn all of Manhattan south of Central Park into one giant toll zone.

O
Outlook International Desk
February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
       
New York
info_icon

New York City, known for its iconic skyline and bustling streets, is gearing up for a major overhaul in its transportation system. A plan is on the horizon, aiming to address the city's notorious traffic congestion by imposing significant fees on drivers entering Manhattan's most congested areas.

Between bridge and tunnel tolls, parking fees, and the looming threat of traffic tickets, the cost of driving into Manhattan is already substantial. However, city officials are betting on an additional $15 congestion fee, or $22.50 for non-enrolled drivers, to be the game-changer in steering commuters towards mass transit options.

The proposed plan, which would utilize license-plate readers, aims to transform Manhattan south of Central Park into a colossal toll zone. With hopes of reducing traffic jams, curbing air pollution, and injecting approximately $1 billion annually into the city's public transit systems, the initiative holds significant promise.

$15 Tolls Likely For NYC Drivers Under New Congestion Pricing Program - null
$15 Tolls Likely For NYC Drivers To Enter Manhattan’s Busiest Streets Under New Congestion Pricing Program

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

New York City stands poised to become the first in the United States to adopt such a congestion pricing scheme, joining global counterparts like London, Stockholm, Milan, and Singapore. While supporters champion the potential benefits, including enhanced public transit and a healthier environment, critics raise valid concerns and uncertainties.

What is congestion pricing and when will it take effect?

Congestion pricing entails charging drivers a fee for entering specific zones within Manhattan. Although an official start date is yet to be confirmed, discussions suggest a potential rollout as early as mid-June, pending final approvals.

Where will the tolling zone Be?

The tolling zone will encompass Manhattan's central business district, extending south of Central Park and below 60th Street. Notably, major highways such as the FDR Drive and the West Side Highway will remain exempt from the congestion fee.

How much will drivers be charged?

The fee structure is designed to vary based on vehicle type and time of travel. Passenger vehicles face a daily toll of $15, while small trucks and motorcycles incur $24 and $7.50, respectively. For taxi and ride-share services like Uber and Lyft, riders will see an additional surcharge ranging from $1.25 to $2.50 per trip.

How do drivers pay the toll?

Similar to existing toll systems, drivers equipped with E-ZPass tags will have the fee automatically deducted. Those without E-ZPass will receive a bill via mail, addressed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Are there any exemptions?

Emergency vehicles and certain government vehicles engaged in public works activities will be exempt from the toll. Additionally, transit buses, commuter buses, and vehicles transporting individuals with disabilities will not be subject to the congestion fee.

Reactions and concerns

While proponents of congestion pricing tout its potential to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce pollution, and generate much-needed revenue for public transit systems, the proposal has sparked a wave of concerns and opposition. Public school teachers, Manhattan business owners, and suburban commuters are among those voicing apprehensions about the added financial strain and logistical challenges the toll may bring.

Tags

New York

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement