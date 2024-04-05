Amazon Fresh "Just Walk Out" Relies On India's Workforce: Why The Switch To Dash Carts?

The "Just Walk Out" system, lauded for its seamless checkout experience that allowed shoppers to simply pick up items and exit the store without the need for traditional cash registers, will be replaced by Amazon Dash Carts. These innovative smart carts empower customers with a new level of control over their shopping experience, enabling them to scan items as they shop and view real-time updates on their purchases. The transition comes in response to valuable feedback from customers, who expressed a desire for additional features such as the ability to easily locate products, access exclusive deals, and track their spending while navigating the aisles of Amazon Fresh stores.