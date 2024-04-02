Must Try: 7 Fun and Budget-Friendly Activities To Spice Up Your April!

Outlook International Desk
Move over cronuts, there's a new hybrid pastry in town! Foodies rejoice, because April is the perfect time to try the "crookie," a delectable croissant-cookie mashup. This viral sensation is taking bakeries by storm, and you can even make your own at home.
Looking for a laugh? Head to Brooklyn for "Pretty Major," a hilarious comedy and variety show at Union Hall. Hosted by up-and-coming comedians Jay Jurden and Zach Zimmerman, the show features a fresh lineup each time, including rising stars like Brittany Carney, Julia Shiplett, and Katie Boyle. Shows are on April 9th and 23rd, with tickets priced around $12 each.
Calling all Carrie Bradshaw devotees! Here's the perfect excuse to revisit your favorite fashionista and her friends. Poco NYC in the East Village is hosting a "Sex and the City" trivia night on April 10th. Gather your squad and put your knowledge to the test for a fun and free evening.
Acclaimed poet Aja Monet, a contemporary of slam poet Saul Williams, is gracing New York City with her presence this April. Witness her powerful performance inspired by jazz and soul collaborations at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem on April 17th. Reservations are free, so don't miss this opportunity to be inspired by her words.
Calling all art enthusiasts! Garden State Art Weekend is your chance to delve into the vibrant art scene of New Jersey. Over 100 galleries, museums, and art spaces participate in this event, many offering free entry. Explore hidden gems, meet local artists in their studios, and discover the work of talented blacksmiths and sculptors. The event takes place April 19th to 21st, so mark your calendars!
Get ready for a flavor explosion! The annual Japan Fest brings a taste of Japan to New York City, Brooklyn, and Queens. Indulge in an array of authentic Japanese street food like takoyaki (octopus dumplings), yakisoba (fried noodles), and okonomiyaki (savory pancakes) across various dates and locations throughout April to fall. Check the website for the full schedule to plan your foodie adventure.