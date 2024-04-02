Must Try: 7 Fun and Budget-Friendly Activities To Spice Up Your April!

Explore the Artistic Gems of New Jersey

Calling all art enthusiasts! Garden State Art Weekend is your chance to delve into the vibrant art scene of New Jersey. Over 100 galleries, museums, and art spaces participate in this event, many offering free entry. Explore hidden gems, meet local artists in their studios, and discover the work of talented blacksmiths and sculptors. The event takes place April 19th to 21st, so mark your calendars!