UNRWA Faces Funding Crisis As Countries Suspend Support Amid Allegations Of Staff Involvement In Hamas Attack

Several major contributors to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) have suspended their funding to the humanitarian agency for Palestinian refugees, following allegations that UNRWA staff was involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

An Israeli document obtained on Monday detailed allegations against 12 UNRWA staff who were found to be associated with Hamas' October 7 assault. According to the document, seven of them crossed into Israeli territory, with one involved in a kidnapping and another assisting in stealing a soldier's body, Associated Press reported.

The United Nations on Saturday said it had terminated the contracts of the nine out of the 12 accused staff while two remained missing and one was dead. An investigation is also underway.

“The Secretary-General is personally horrified by the accusations against employees of UNRWA, but his message to donors, especially those who have suspended their contributions is to at least guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s operations, as we have tens of thousands of dedicated staff working throughout the region,” spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said in Monday’s press briefing.

With funding suspended, the UNRWA is likely to run out of money past February, Dujarric said.