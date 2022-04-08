Ukraine War: British-American Journalist Injured Near Kyiv Loses Leg, Foot, And Eye

British-American journalist Benjamin Hall has shared that he has lost a leg, a foot in another leg, and one of his eyes after coming under attack while covering the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine last month.

Fox News’s Hall was reporting the ongoing conflict with fellow Fox staffer Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova. Pierre and Sasha were killed in the attack that Hall survived.

To sum it up, I've lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here - and it is the people who got me here who are amazing! pic.twitter.com/HNjO6PbdGf — Benjamin Hall (@BenjaminHallFNC) April 8, 2022

Prior to the assignment in Ukraine, Hall was the State Department Correspondent for Fox. Earlier, he had reported from the conflict zones in the Middle East and Africa for organisations such as The New York Times, The Sunday Times of London, Vice, and Esquire.

Pierre, an Irish national, was a veteran at Fox and had earlier covered conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. Last year, he was instrumental in the evacuation of Afghan freelancers and their families associated with Fox following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Sasha was working with Fox in Ukraine. She was helping Fox journalists in the country navigate Kyiv and its surroundings for their coverage of the war.

"She was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team there, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country," said Suzanne Scott, the Fox chief executive, about Sasha in an earlier statement.

At least seven journalists have so far been killed while covering the Ukraine war. They are Russian journalist Oksana Baulina working for The Insider, Ukrainian Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova and Irish national Pierre Zakrzewski, American Brent Renaud working for TIME magazine, and Ukrainian journalists Yevhenii Sakun, Shakirov Dilerbek Shukurovych, and Maks Levin.

Earlier in March, Russian fighters had ambushed and attacked a team of Sky News journalists who were on their way to Kyiv. Multiple Sky team members were hit with bullets but they were saved by their body armours.

With AP inputs