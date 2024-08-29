Typhoon Shanshan Brings Torrential Rain And Strong Winds As It Makes Landfall In Japan

Typhoon Shanshan made landfall in the morning near Satsumasendai in southern Kyushu, where up to 60 cm (23.6 inches) of rain could fall in 24 hours, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. It also said the typhoon would bring strong winds, high waves and significant rainfall to most of the country, particularly the southern prefectures of Kyushu, and issued its highest-level warnings.