Typhoon Shanshan Brings Torrential Rain And Strong Winds As It Makes Landfall In Japan

Typhoon Shanshan Makes Landfall in Japan | Photo: AP
A typhoon lashed southern Japan with torrential rain and strong winds Thursday, causing at least three deaths as it started a crawl up the length of the archipelago and raised concerns of flooding, landslides and extensive damage.

Typhoon Shanshan made landfall in the morning near Satsumasendai in southern Kyushu, where up to 60 cm (23.6 inches) of rain could fall in 24 hours, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. It also said the typhoon would bring strong winds, high waves and significant rainfall to most of the country, particularly the southern prefectures of Kyushu, and issued its highest-level warnings.

People living in the warned areas were urged to take shelter at community centers and other public facilities.

Shanshan was still around the southern island of Kyushu by midmorning, moving north at 15 kph (9 mph) with sustained winds of 144 kph (89 mph) and higher gusts, JMA said.

Ahead of the typhoon's arrival, heavy rain caused a landslide that buried a house in the central city of Gamagori, killing three residents and injuring two others, according to the city's disaster management department.

On the southern island of Amami, where the typhoon passed, one person was knocked down by a wind gust while riding a motorcycle, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Weather and government officials are concerned about extensive damage as the typhoon slowly sweeps up the Japanese archipelago over the next few days, threatening floods and landslides.

Disaster Management Minister Yoshifumi Matsumura said the typhoon could cause “unprecedented” levels of violent winds, high waves, storm surges and heavy rain. At a task force meeting Wednesday he urged people, especially older adults, not to hesitate and to take shelter whenever there is any safety concern.

Hundreds of domestic flights connecting southwestern cities and islands were cancelled Thursday, and bullet trains and some local train services were suspended. Similar steps may be taken on the main island of Honshu through Sunday. Postal and delivery services have been also suspended in the Kyushu region, and supermarkets and other stores planned to close.

