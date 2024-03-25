Thailand Delivers First Batch Of Humanitarian Aid To War-Torn Myanmar | See Pics

A camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar is seen across the Moei river from Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand. Thailand delivered its first batch of humanitarian aid to war-torn Myanmar sending ten trucks over the border from the northern province of Tak in what they hope will be a continuing effort to ease the plight of millions of people displaced by fighting.
Myanmar’s trucks carrying aid leave from the customs checkpoint near the border with Myanmar, in Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.
Advertisement
A camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar is seen across the Moei river from Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.
Advertisement
Myanmar’s trucks carrying aid leave from the customs checkpoint near the border with Myanmar, in Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.
A camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar is seen across the Moei river from Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.
Advertisement
A camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar is seen across the Moei river from Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.
Advertisement
A camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar is seen across the Moei river from Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.
Advertisement
A Myanmar’s truck driver is reflected on a mirror as his truck carrying aid leaves at a customs checkpoint near the border with Myanmar, in Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.
A Myanmar’s truck driver walks between trucks carrying aid before leaving the customs checkpoint near the border with Myanmar, in Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.