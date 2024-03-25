International

Thailand Delivers First Batch Of Humanitarian Aid To War-Torn Myanmar | See Pics

Thailand delivered its first batch of humanitarian aid to war-torn Myanmar, sending across ten trucks over the border from the northern province of Tak in what it hopes will be a continuing effort to ease the plight of millions of people displaced by fighting.

P
Photo Webdesk
25 March 2024
25 March 2024
       
Thailand Myanmar Aid | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit

A camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar is seen across the Moei river from Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand. Thailand delivered its first batch of humanitarian aid to war-torn Myanmar sending ten trucks over the border from the northern province of Tak in what they hope will be a continuing effort to ease the plight of millions of people displaced by fighting.

1/8
Thailand%20Myanmar%20Aid
Thailand Myanmar Aid | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Myanmar’s trucks carrying aid leave from the customs checkpoint near the border with Myanmar, in Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.

Advertisement

2/8
Thailand%20Myanmar%20Aid
Thailand Myanmar Aid | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar is seen across the Moei river from Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.

Advertisement

3/8
Thailand%20Myanmar%20Aid
Thailand Myanmar Aid | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Myanmar’s trucks carrying aid leave from the customs checkpoint near the border with Myanmar, in Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.

4/8
Thailand%20Myanmar%20Aid
Thailand Myanmar Aid | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar is seen across the Moei river from Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.

Advertisement

5/8
Thailand%20Myanmar%20Aid
Thailand Myanmar Aid | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar is seen across the Moei river from Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.

Advertisement

6/8
Thailand%20Myanmar%20Aid
Thailand Myanmar Aid | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar is seen across the Moei river from Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.

Advertisement

7/8
Thailand%20Myanmar%20Aid
Thailand Myanmar Aid | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A Myanmar’s truck driver is reflected on a mirror as his truck carrying aid leaves at a customs checkpoint near the border with Myanmar, in Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.

8/8
Thailand%20Myanmar%20Aid
Thailand Myanmar Aid | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A Myanmar’s truck driver walks between trucks carrying aid before leaving the customs checkpoint near the border with Myanmar, in Mae Sot, Tak province Thailand.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra