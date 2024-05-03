Death Of Ex-Kazakh Minister's Wife By Domestic Violence Stirs 'Storm' In Country Turning Deaf Ears To Issue For Years

Saltanat Nukenova, 31, was found dead in November in a restaurant owned a relative of her husband, former economy minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev. Photo: L: X/@TrueCrimeUpdat | R: AP

