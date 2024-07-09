International

Russian Missiles Hit Cities Across Ukraine In Heaviest Bombardment In 4 Months; 31 Killed

Dozens of Russian missiles hit cities across Ukraine on Monday, including an apartment buildings and a large children's hospital in the capital, where local residents joined emergency crews to search through piles of rubble. At least 31 people were killed, officials said. It was Russia's heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in almost four months, hitting seven of the city's 10 districts. Seven people were killed in the capital, including two staff members at the hospital, where three children were hurt. Strikes in Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy's birthplace in central Ukraine, killed 10.