Russian Missiles Hit Cities Across Ukraine In Heaviest Bombardment In 4 Months; 31 Killed

Children wait near the site of Okhmatdyt children’s hospital hit by Russian missiles, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian missiles have killed several people and struck a children’s hospital in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, authorities say.
Emergency services work near the site of Okhmatdyt children’s hospital hit by Russian missiles, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Rescuers, medical staff and volunteers clean up the rubble and search victims after Russian missile hit the country's main children hospital Okhmadit in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A car is seen damaged after Russian missile hit the country's main children hospital Okhmadit in Kyiv, Ukraine. The daytime barrage targeted five Ukrainian cities with more than 40 missiles of different types hitting apartment buildings and public infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media.
Emergency workers respond at the Okhmatdyt children's hospital hit by Russian missiles, in Kyiv, Ukraine. A major Russian missile attack across Ukraine on Monday killed at least 31 people and injured 154, officials said, with one striking a large children’s hospital in the capital of Kyiv, where emergency crews searched the rubble for victims.
Ukrainian serviceman carries a part of the missile after Russian attack destroyed the country's main children hospital Okhmadit in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Damages are seen in a street at a site of Russia's missiles attack near the Lukianivska metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A woman takes pictures of damages at a site of Russia's missiles attack near the Lukianivska metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Rescuers and volunteers clean up the rubble and search for victims after a Russian missile hit the country's main children hospital Okhmadit in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Smoke rises over the Kyiv skyline after a Russian attack.