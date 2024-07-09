International

Russian Missiles Hit Cities Across Ukraine In Heaviest Bombardment In 4 Months; 31 Killed

Dozens of Russian missiles hit cities across Ukraine on Monday, including an apartment buildings and a large children's hospital in the capital, where local residents joined emergency crews to search through piles of rubble. At least 31 people were killed, officials said. It was Russia's heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in almost four months, hitting seven of the city's 10 districts. Seven people were killed in the capital, including two staff members at the hospital, where three children were hurt. Strikes in Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy's birthplace in central Ukraine, killed 10.

Russia Ukraine War | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

Children wait near the site of Okhmatdyt children’s hospital hit by Russian missiles, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian missiles have killed several people and struck a children’s hospital in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, authorities say.

2/10
Okhmatdyt children’s hospital
Okhmatdyt children’s hospital | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

Emergency services work near the site of Okhmatdyt children’s hospital hit by Russian missiles, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

3/10
Rescuers at children hospital Okhmadit in Kyiv
Rescuers at children hospital Okhmadit in Kyiv | Photo: AP/Anton Shtuka

Rescuers, medical staff and volunteers clean up the rubble and search victims after Russian missile hit the country's main children hospital Okhmadit in Kyiv, Ukraine.

4/10
A damaged car outside Okhmadit Children’s Hospital
A damaged car outside Okhmadit Children’s Hospital | Photo: AP/Anton Shtuka

A car is seen damaged after Russian missile hit the country's main children hospital Okhmadit in Kyiv, Ukraine. The daytime barrage targeted five Ukrainian cities with more than 40 missiles of different types hitting apartment buildings and public infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media.

5/10
Rescue workers at Okhmatdyt childrens hospital
Rescue workers at Okhmatdyt children's hospital | Photo: AP/Alex Babenko

Emergency workers respond at the Okhmatdyt children's hospital hit by Russian missiles, in Kyiv, Ukraine. A major Russian missile attack across Ukraine on Monday killed at least 31 people and injured 154, officials said, with one striking a large children’s hospital in the capital of Kyiv, where emergency crews searched the rubble for victims.

6/10
Ukrainian serviceman carries a part of the missile in Kyiv
Ukrainian serviceman carries a part of the missile in Kyiv | Photo: AP/Anton Shtuka

Ukrainian serviceman carries a part of the missile after Russian attack destroyed the country's main children hospital Okhmadit in Kyiv, Ukraine.

7/10
Damages are seen after Russias missiles attack
Damages are seen after Russia's missiles attack | Photo: AP/Anton Shtuka

Damages are seen in a street at a site of Russia's missiles attack near the Lukianivska metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine.

8/10
Russias missile attack near the Lukianivska metro station
Russia's missile attack near the Lukianivska metro station | Photo: AP/Anton Shtuka

A woman takes pictures of damages at a site of Russia's missiles attack near the Lukianivska metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine.

9/10
Rescue teams search rubble after russian attack kills dozens in Kyiv
Rescue teams search rubble after russian attack kills dozens in Kyiv | Photo: AP/Anton Shtuka

Rescuers and volunteers clean up the rubble and search for victims after a Russian missile hit the country's main children hospital Okhmadit in Kyiv, Ukraine.

10/10
Smoke rises after Russian missile attack
Smoke rises after Russian missile attack | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

Smoke rises over the Kyiv skyline after a Russian attack.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Chepauk Super Gillies Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs ITT Match
  2. West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Rivalry, Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
  3. England Vs West Indies 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Squads, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
Football News
  1. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
  2. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  3. Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit
  4. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Who Is Lulu Sun - The Kiwi Tennis Star Who Knocked Out Emma Raducanu
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CUET-UG: Several Students Claim Responses In Answer Key Incorrect, Objections Window Closing At 5PM Today
  2. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  3. Hyderabad: Food Safety Officials Inspect Cloud Kitchens In Ameerpet | Here's What They Found
  4. 'Won't Go Unavenged': Centre's Strong Message After Kathua Terror Attack
  5. Modi In Moscow: PM Calls Russia 'Trusted Friend'; Says 'Challenging The Challenges In My DNA'
Entertainment News
  1. Tobey Maguire's Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer Responds To Rumours Of Him Dating 20-Year-Old Lily Chee
  2. Zeenat Aman Reveals She Was Intimidated By Rajesh Khanna: I Mugged Up My Lines So That I Wouldn’t Flub
  3. Meryl Streep-Emily Blunt To Reprise Their Roles In 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel? Here's What We Know
  4. Watch: Darsheel Safary’s Audition Clip For Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' Goes Viral
  5. Singer Armaan Malik Issues Statement About Mistaken Identity With His 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Namesake: It's Hampering My Reputation
US News
  1. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  2. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  3. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
  4. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  5. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  2. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  3. The Famous Recortadores Bull Running Festival Of Spain | In Pics
  4. 'Huge Disappointment': Zelenskyy On Modi's Russia Visit After Strike On Children's Hospital In Ukraine
  5. Russian Missiles Hit Cities Across Ukraine In Heaviest Bombardment In 4 Months; 31 Killed
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  3. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: 37 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  6. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru
  8. NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda