In Putin’s ‘Meat Grinder’ War With Ukraine, Deaths Of Russian Soldiers Hits 50,000

The death toll is eight times higher than the only official public acknowledgement of fatalities ever given by Moscow in September 2022. Ukraine said in February that it had lost 31,000 soldiers, but that figure is also likely to be significantly lower than the true toll.

The Institute for the Study of War reported that Russia deployed "ineffective human-wave style frontal assaults” in the battle for Vuhledar.

“Challenging terrain, a lack of combat power, and failure to surprise Ukrainian forces", the war research group added, had led to few gains and large losses on the battlefield.

