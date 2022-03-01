Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Kremlin Denies Use Of Cluster Munitions

The UN's Geneva-based office said on Tuesday that amongst the 400 civilians injured in the conflict, 26 are children.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Kremlin Denies Use Of Cluster Munitions
A woman stands outside a demolished building after Russia bombed Ukraine AP Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 6:46 pm

Following the allegations regarding use of cluster munitions,the Kremlin has denied that the Russian military has used cluster munitions in Ukraine and insisted that the Russian forces only have struck military targets.

Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted Tuesday that “the Russian troops don't conduct any strikes against civilian infrastructure and residential areas”. Peskov's claim contradicts abundant evidence documented by the AP of indiscriminate shelling of homes, schools, and hospitals across Ukraine.

Peskov also rejected the accusations that the Russian military has used cluster munitions and devastating vacuum weapons, dismissing them as fabrications.

Related stories

International Hockey Federation FIH Joins FIFA, UEFA In Punishing Russia For War On Ukraine

Kejriwal Condoles Death Of Indian Student In Ukraine, Urges Centre To Bring Stranded Citizens Back

Govt may review the timing of LIC IPO amid Ukraine crisis: FM Sitharaman

Speaking in a conference call with reporters, he wouldn't respond to questions about whether the Kremlin is happy with the pace of the offensive and wouldn't comment on Russian military casualties.The Russian Defense Ministry said for the first time Monday that it has suffered losses but didn't name any numbers.
 
Geneva: The UN human rights office says it has recorded the deaths of 136 civilians, including 13 children, in Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb 24, but warned the toll may be far higher.

“Most of these casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and air strikes,” it said. “These are only the casualties we were able to cross-check, and the real toll is likely to be much higher.”

It urged parties to the conflict not to use explosive weapons with wide area effects in populated areas because of the “very high risks of indiscriminate and disproportionate impact on civilians.”


Moscow: Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says that the military will keep pressing its offensive in Ukraine “until it achieves its stated goals,” charging that the attack is intended to “protect" his country from a military threat from Western countries, "which are trying to use the Ukrainian people in the fight against our country”.


Shoigu reaffirmed on Tuesday that the Russian military “strikes only military facilities and uses exclusively precision weapons” despite abundant evidence documented by the AP of indiscriminate shelling of homes, schools and hospitals across Ukraine.

( With AP Inputs)

Tags

International Russia-Ukraine Tensions Russia Invades Ukraine Cluster Munition Kharkiv Bombing Ukraine Invasion Russian Military Russia Bombs Ukraine United Nations Human Rights Council Ghost Of Kyiv Dmitry Peskov Russia Ukraine Kharkiv Kyiv (Ukraine)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity