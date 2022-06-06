Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Queen Platinum Jubilee: Hologram Of Queen In 260-Years-Old Golden Chariot Travels Through London

It's the same chariot in which the Queen went to her coronation in 1953. She is the longest-serving British monarch.

Queen Platinum Jubilee: Hologram Of Queen In 260-Years-Old Golden Chariot Travels Through London
Queen Elizabeth II is the first to serve 70 years as a British monarch Twitter/The Royal Family

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 4:27 pm

British people in London lined up the streets to see a hologram of Queen Elizabeth II in a gilded carriage traveliing with a ceremonial guard as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 

The hologram of the Queen from her younger years was seen waving at the crowds in the 260-year-old eight horse-drawn, gilded Gold State Coach in which she went to her coronation in 1953. 

"The procession followed a similar route to the one taken by the 96-year-old queen on her coronation day and aimed to evoke the different decades of her reign," according to The Guardian.

It was a 3-km parade involving 10,000 people, comprising of four acts, with the first being a military procession. 

"Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breastplates and plumed feathers were among the hundreds of servicemen and women who led the way marching along the streets," reported Sky News.

In, the parade had 1,750 people and 200 horses in one of the biggest military spectacles in British history from across service branches and Commonwealth members. 

Around 10,000 people were involved in the event, including 6,000 performers and a number of celebrities. 

Celebrities, including singers Sir Cliff Richard and Katherine Jenkins, athlete Sir Mo Farah, boxer Chris Eubank, and DJ Tony Blackburn, travelled in decorated open-top double decker buses for the decade-by-decade celebrations, as per Sky News. 

Three-hundred cyclists, riding vintage bikes from across the seven decades of the Queen's reign, were led by Sir Chris Hoy and cycling golden couple Dame Laura and Sir Jason Kenny.

This year on 6 February, the Queen became the longest serving British monarch with a 70-year-long and continuing reign. This was marked by Platinum Jubilee celebrations betweem 2-5 June. Besides the Queen's hologram travelling through London, the celebrations included a massive Trooping the Colour parade, a Royal Air Force flypast, lighting of beacons, among other events.

More than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians were involved in the traditional Parade to mark The Queen’s official birthday, according to the Platinum Jubilee website. 

The wesbite added that besides these big events, 3,673 public events and 3,799 street parties or private events are being organised across the United Kingdom. 

The 96-year-old Queen has missed several Jubilee events because of "episodic mobility problems". However, she appeared on the balcony of of Buckingham Palace on Sunday in a brief appearance to a cheering crowd of people expecting her outside. 

"The appearance lasted just three minutes, but allowed plenty of time for the crowd to sing the national anthem," reported The Independent.

The Queen was earlier seen publicly only on Thursday during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, when she was joined by other members of the Royal Family to watch a Royal Air Force flypast.

