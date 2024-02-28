Prominent Russian Human Rights Activist Oleg Orlov Gets 2 1/2 Years In Prison For Criticising War

A veteran human rights campaigner who criticised the war in Ukraine was convicted on Tuesday by a Moscow court of “repeatedly discrediting” the Russian military and sentenced to 2½ years in prison.

Oleg Orlov, 70, co-chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights group Memorial, had rejected the case against him as politically motivated, saying in his closing statement: “I don't regret anything and I don't repent anything." He also denounced the war again.

Orlov was handcuffed and taken into custody after the verdict, concluding a retrial in which he earlier was convicted and fined. Underscoring the low tolerance for criticism of the war by the government of President Vladimir Putin, the prosecution had appealed, seeking a harsher punishment.