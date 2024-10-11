Northern Lights Dazzle Across The Globe Amid Solar Storm | In Photos

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, makes an appearance over pumpjacks as they draw out oil and gas from well heads near Cremona, Alberta.
The Northern lights glow in the night sky above a road in Lietzen, eastern Germany.
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in Falmouth, Maine.
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, shines over Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, lights up the night sky off Lake Michigan and the St. Joseph Lighthouse in St. Joseph, Michigan.
People watch as an aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, lights up the night sky from Montrose Point in Chicago.
Northern lights illuminate the sky near Harrislee, Germany.
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glows in the night sky above a road in Lietzen, eastern Germany.
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glows red in the sky above a barn in East Derry, New Hampshire.