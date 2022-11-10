Minister In Rishi Sunak Cabinet Resigns: Was the PM Aware Of His Offence? All You Need To Know

In a fresh blow to Rishi Sunak government, one of his cabinet ministers Sir Gavin Williamson yesterday was forced to resign on the charges of bullying his fellow colleagues. The UK PM Sunak expressed his regret for appointing Williamson against whom an investigation is pending.

Sir Galvin Williamson allegedly sent a text message laden with explicit words to former whip of conservative party Wendy Morton. The message that was sent following Williamson being allegedly overlooked in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was published by Sunday Times creating uproar among the oppositions.

There have been severe blows against Sunak alleging that he knew about the alleged offence of Williamson prior to appointing him to his cabinet without assigning any ministry. Williamson is reportedly the person who dissuaded Boris Johnson from putting his steps ahead for the Prime Ministership as Liz Truss resigned after a 45 days’ stint.

The opposition Labour Party has called it ‘poor judgement and leadership’ and further pressed the charges against Sunak in the weekly session of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ). In response to opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer’s question that whether Sunak regrets, the newly appointed UK PM said, “I obviously regret it… for the record, I did not know about any of the specific concerns.”

He also said that it was the right decision for the minister to resign as investigation against him is underway and added “integrity matters in the public life.”

However, Sunak accepted the contribution of Williamson in different Tory governments and the party saying, “Your commitment to successive Conservative governments and the party over the years has been unwavering.”

What is the Minister saying?

Sir Williamson has already denied all the charges pressed against him. In his resignation letter he refutes the claims about his ‘past conducts’ and said that it is done to distract “from the good work the government is doing.”

When the reports of him sending the expletive messages to the Tory whip was published by the Sunday Times, several fellow colleagues came out accusing him of ‘intimidating behaviour’ when he was minister in the previous cabinets.

Following these allegations, he was reported to parliamentary bullying watchdog, the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. He also said that he has already apologised to the former Tory whip and will comply with the process of investigation to clear his names of ‘all wrongdoings’.

Is the Minister a repetitive offender?

This is the third time when Sir Galvin Williamson is forced out of the cabinet.

In 2019, he was charged with leaking secret information and was removed as the defence secretary by the then prime minister Theresa May.

When Boris Johnson took over, due to his good hold and relations with the PM, he was further appointed as education secretary. However, things didn’t go well with him this time.

He reportedly failed to manage the examination during the Covid period and was removed from his position in 2021.

Did Rishi Sunak know about his offence?

Sunak included Williamson in his cabinet on October 24. The reports indicate that a day before, outgoing chairperson of the Conservative Party Jake Berry told Sunak about the charges against him. However, Sunak didn’t bother to deploy him.

It was alleged that Sunak chose him even after having full knowledge of what he is charged with.

However, Downing Street has claimed that though the Prime minister knew about the charges, he was not aware of the expletives used in the message.

Accusations by Labour Party leaders

Putting the blames on Sunak, the deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner said, “This is a damning reflection of a weak Prime Minister.”

Referring to the earlier decision of Sunak to re-deploy Suella Braverman as the Home Secretary despite her alleged violation of secrecy protocols during Liz Truss regime that led to her resignation, Rayner continued, “Rishi Sunak appointed Gavin Williamson with full knowledge of serious allegations about his conduct and repeatedly expressed confidence in him. This is yet another example of Rishi Sunak's poor judgement and weak leadership.”

The Labour leader also accused Sunak of putting party over the country and said that he must have been through backroom deals to dodge a vote that indicates his obvious preferences.

Deputy leader of Liberal Democrat Party on the other questioned Sunak’s promise of integrity and said, "Rishi Sunak has serious questions to answer about why he appointed Gavin Williamson, then stood by him instead of sacking him. His promise to lead a government of integrity has now been left in tatters.”

Since Sunak came to power controversies are not leaving him. From appointment of Braverman to resignation of Williamson, there is a long path for Sunak to tread with caution.

(With PTI Inputs)