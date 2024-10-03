Symptoms Of Marburg Virus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Marburg virus symptoms include:

Fever

Chills

Headache

Muscle pain

Rash

Chest pain

Sore throat

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Stomach pain

Unexplained bleeding or bruising

In severe cases, extreme blood loss can lead to the patient's death.

Currently, there is no approved vaccine or treatment for the virus. Without treatment, the virus can have a fatality rate of up to 88%.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), previous Marburg outbreaks and isolated cases have been reported in Congo, Tanzania, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Uganda, Kenya, and Ghana.

The virus was first identified in 1967 when it caused simultaneous outbreaks in laboratories in Marburg, Germany, and Belgrade, Serbia. Seven individuals, who had been exposed to the virus while conducting research on monkeys, died.