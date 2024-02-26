Japan's Moon Lander Survives A Second Weekslong Lunar Night, Beating Predictions

Japan's first moon lander responded to a signal from Earth, suggesting it has survived a second freezing weekslong lunar night, Japan's space agency said on Monday.

JAXA called the signal, received late on Sunday night, a “miracle” because the probe was not designed to survive the lunar night, when temperatures can fall to minus 170 degrees Celsius (minus 274 degrees Fahrenheit).

The craft, Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, made a “pinpoint” touchdown on January 20, making Japan became the fifth country to successfully place a probe on the moon.