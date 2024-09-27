Japan To Pick New PM, Party Leader Today | Key Candidates In Fray To Replace Fumio Kishida

Following Fumio Kishida's unexpected resignation, Japan is all set to decide on a new prime minister. Along with the candidate to replace PM Kishida, Japan's ruling party - the Liberal Democratic Party - will also be choosing its new party leader.
Kishida's resignation comes amid various corruption scandals and a sharp dip in his approval ratings.
Speaking at a televised press conference, the Japanese PM announced he would be stepping down as the party leader and prime minister in September to prove to the public that the ruling party "has changed".
Japan To Pick New PM - Who Are The Key Candidates In The Fray?
A total of nine candidates are eyeing for the top post in Japan. Once they secure the post of LDP leader on Friday, the candidate will soon prepare to take over as the new prime minister of the Japan.
With seven men and two women in the race, former defence minister Ishiba (67), national economic security minister Takaichi (63), and Koizumi (43) have emerged as the top candidates. Here is a look at the key candidates -
Shigeru Ishiba - Ishiba has served in key roles in the Japanese government such as defence minister and agricultural minister. Known for his expertise in defense and security, Ishiba aims to bring about progressive reforms in Japan such as legalising same-sex marriage.
Shinjiro Koizumi - Son of former PM Junichiro Koizumi, Shinjiro Koizumi is one of the youngest candidates in the race. With his eye on flexible labour markets, gender equality and climate change, Koizumi is also pushing for better ties with the US and South Korea as part of a united front against China.
Sanae Takaichi - Takaichi is considered to be former PM Shinzo Abe's protege. With her aim to become Japan's first female prime minister, the conservative leader has come to be known for her hardline views on national security. However, despite her popularity, Takaichi's opposition towards same-sex marriage and gender reforms have drawn criticism.
Other candidates include -
Yoshimasa Hayashi - a close ally of PM Kishida and former foreign minister
Yoko Kamikawa - the current foreign minister, also aiming to become Japan's first female PM.
Taro Kono - current digital minister
Takayuki Kobayashi - former economic security minister
Toshimitsu Motegi - LDP Secretary-General
Katsunobu Kato - former health minister and Shinzo Abe-ally
What Is The Voting Process?
The vote for the next prime minister and LDP leader will include only lawmakers from the ruling party, which forms less than one percent of eligible voters in Japan.
No candidate is expected to secure a majority in the first round due to split votes. Hence, the voting is likely to be extended into a runoff which will decide who will become the next prime minister of Japan.
After the vote concludes and a new PM is selected, Kishida will step down from his post on October 1. The new leader would then form a new cabinet after securing parliamentary approval for the same.
While Japan is scheduled for elections in October 2025, the change in leadership may trigger early elections in the country.