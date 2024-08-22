Israeli Strike Kills Fatah Commander In Lebanon

Mourners and Palestinian Fatah fighters from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, gather around the body of Khalil al-Maqdah, the brother of Fatah Gen. Mounir al-Maqdah, who was killed by an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the southern port city of Sidon, during his funeral procession at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, south Lebanon.
Palestinian Fatah fighters from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, carry a portrait of Khalil al-Maqdah, the brother of Fatah Gen. Mounir al-Maqdah, who was killed by an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the southern port city of Sidon, during his funeral procession at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, south Lebanon.
A Lebanese army soldier passes in front a car that was hit by an Israeli strike in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.
A Palestinian Fatah fighter from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, stands guard during the funeral procession of Khalil al-Maqdah, the brother of Fatah Gen. Mounir al-Maqdah, who was killed by an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the southern port city of Sidon, at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, south Lebanon.
Palestinian Fatah fighters from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, stand guard during the funeral procession of Khalil al-Maqdah, the brother of Fatah Gen. Mounir al-Maqdah, who was killed by an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the southern port city of Sidon, at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, south Lebanon.
A Palestinian Fatah fighter from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, stand guard during the funeral procession of Khalil al-Maqdah, the brother of Fatah Gen. Mounir al-Maqdah, who was killed by an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the southern port city of Sidon, at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, south Lebanon.
A man checks the damage of a house that was hit early Wednesday by an Israeli airstrike in Nabi Sheet village, in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley.
A damaged car is seen at a field that was hit in an Israeli airstrike in Nabi Sheet village, in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley.
A man walks next to a damaged house and car that were hit early Wednesday by an Israeli airstrike in Nabi Sheet village, in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley.