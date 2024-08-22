International

Israeli Strike Kills Fatah Commander In Lebanon

Mourners and Palestinian Fatah fighters from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, gathered around the body of Khalil al-Maqdah, the brother of Fatah Gen. Mounir al-Maqdah, who was killed by an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the southern port city of Sidon, during his funeral procession at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, south Lebanon.

Israeli strike kills Palestinian commander in southern Lebanon | Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

Mourners and Palestinian Fatah fighters from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, gather around the body of Khalil al-Maqdah, the brother of Fatah Gen. Mounir al-Maqdah, who was killed by an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the southern port city of Sidon, during his funeral procession at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, south Lebanon.

2/9
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: Palestinian Fatah fighters from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, carry a portrait of Khalil al-Maqdah
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: Palestinian Fatah fighters from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, carry a portrait of Khalil al-Maqdah | Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

Palestinian Fatah fighters from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, carry a portrait of Khalil al-Maqdah, the brother of Fatah Gen. Mounir al-Maqdah, who was killed by an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the southern port city of Sidon, during his funeral procession at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, south Lebanon.

3/9
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: A Lebanese army soldier passes a damaged car
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: A Lebanese army soldier passes a damaged car | Photo: AP/Mohammad Zaatari

A Lebanese army soldier passes in front a car that was hit by an Israeli strike in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.

4/9
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: A Palestinian Fatah fighter from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades stands guard
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: A Palestinian Fatah fighter from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades stands guard | Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

A Palestinian Fatah fighter from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, stands guard during the funeral procession of Khalil al-Maqdah, the brother of Fatah Gen. Mounir al-Maqdah, who was killed by an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the southern port city of Sidon, at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, south Lebanon.

5/9
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: Palestinian Fatah fighters from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades during the funeral procession of Khalil al-Maqdah
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: Palestinian Fatah fighters from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades during the funeral procession of Khalil al-Maqdah | Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

Palestinian Fatah fighters from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, stand guard during the funeral procession of Khalil al-Maqdah, the brother of Fatah Gen. Mounir al-Maqdah, who was killed by an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the southern port city of Sidon, at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, south Lebanon.

6/9
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: Palestinian Fatah fighter from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: Palestinian Fatah fighter from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh | Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

A Palestinian Fatah fighter from Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, stand guard during the funeral procession of Khalil al-Maqdah, the brother of Fatah Gen. Mounir al-Maqdah, who was killed by an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the southern port city of Sidon, at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, south Lebanon.

7/9
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: A man checks the damage of a house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: A man checks the damage of a house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

A man checks the damage of a house that was hit early Wednesday by an Israeli airstrike in Nabi Sheet village, in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley.

8/9
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: A damaged car is seen at a field
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: A damaged car is seen at a field | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

A damaged car is seen at a field that was hit in an Israeli airstrike in Nabi Sheet village, in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley.

9/9
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: A damaged house and car in Nabi Sheet village
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon: A damaged house and car in Nabi Sheet village | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

A man walks next to a damaged house and car that were hit early Wednesday by an Israeli airstrike in Nabi Sheet village, in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley.

