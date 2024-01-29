Iran Executes Four 'Terrorists', Accuses Them of Ties With Israel Spy Agency

Tehran: On Monday, Iranian state media reported the execution of four men believed to have ties with the Israeli spy agency Mossad. The quartet was accused of planning a bomb attack ordered by Mossad.

The individuals—identified as Mohsen Mazloum, Pejman Fatehi, Vafa Azarbar, and Hajir Faramarzi—were presumably hanged, Iran's default method of execution. The Islamic Republic News Agency described them as "terrorists".

The executed men were convicted of illegally entering Iran from Iraq's northern Kurdish region with plans to attack a factory in Isfahan, producing equipment for the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics. Iranian intelligence thwarted the operation, planned for the summer of 2022.