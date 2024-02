International

In Pictures: Glimpses Of Sao Paulo Carnival, A Cultural Extravaganza

This time, the carnival is taking place in the city of Belo Horizonte in Brazil. Approximately 5.5 million people are expected to be a part of this cultural extravaganza this year. Officially, the celebrations kicked off from 27th January. However, the main festivities are scheduled to take place between 9-14 February.