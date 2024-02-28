International

In Pics: Indonesia Celebrates Hindu Festival Of Galungan

Galungan is a Balinese festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Like a new year, the Balinese celebrate Galungan, a day when everyone goes back to their family and home villages. Balinese Hinduism holds that Ida Sang Hyang Widi is the universe's creator. During these celebrations, it is believed that the spirits of the ancestors return to the earth.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 28, 2024

Indonesia Hindu Festival | Photo: AP/Firdia Lisnawati

People carry their offering to a temple during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.

1/7
Indonesia Hindu Festival | Photo: AP/Firdia Lisnawati
Hindu priest Ketut Simpen, left, carries her offering to a temple during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.

2/7
Indonesia Hindu Festival | Photo: AP/Firdia Lisnawati
Hindu priest Ketut Simpen, center, prepares offerings during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.

3/7
Indonesia Hindu Festival | Photo: AP/Firdia Lisnawati
Hindu priest Ketut Simpen carries her offering during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.

4/7
Indonesia Hindu Festival | Photo: AP/Firdia Lisnawati
Hindu priest Ketut Simpen puts her offering at a temple during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.

5/7
Indonesia Hindu Festival | Photo: AP/Firdia Lisnawati
Hindu priest Ketut Simpen prays at a temple during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.

6/7
Indonesia Hindu Festival | Photo: AP/Firdia Lisnawati
Hindu priest Ketut Simpen burns incense sticks at a temple during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.

7/7
Indonesia Hindu Festival | Photo: AP/Firdia Lisnawati
People pray during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.

