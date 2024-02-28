In Pics: Indonesia Celebrates Hindu Festival Of Galungan

People carry their offering to a temple during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.
Hindu priest Ketut Simpen, left, carries her offering to a temple during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.
Hindu priest Ketut Simpen, center, prepares offerings during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.
Hindu priest Ketut Simpen carries her offering during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.
Hindu priest Ketut Simpen puts her offering at a temple during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.
Hindu priest Ketut Simpen prays at a temple during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.
Hindu priest Ketut Simpen burns incense sticks at a temple during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.
People pray during Hindu festival of Galungan, the celebration of the triumph of good over evil at Penglipuran village, Bangli, Bali, Indonesia.