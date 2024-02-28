International

In Pics: Indonesia Celebrates Hindu Festival Of Galungan

Galungan is a Balinese festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Like a new year, the Balinese celebrate Galungan, a day when everyone goes back to their family and home villages. Balinese Hinduism holds that Ida Sang Hyang Widi is the universe's creator. During these celebrations, it is believed that the spirits of the ancestors return to the earth.