Hungry Stray Dogs Eat Dead Bodies In Gaza As Starvation Crisis Worsens

Stray dogs in Jabalya, northern Gaza, are scavenging the bodies of people killed in ongoing Israeli strikes. Fares Afana, the head of emergency services in the region, described the grim situation in a phone interview with CNN. "Stray dogs who are hungry are eating these bodies in the street," Afana said. This has complicated efforts to identify the dead.
Israeli air and ground attacks have targeted the area for over 12 days, with at least 342 Palestinians reported dead. Afana explained that the situation has become unbearable for emergency responders trying to recover the dead. He shared a photo with CNN of a young boy's body that had been scavenged by dogs, making it nearly impossible to identify him. "It’s heartbreaking and horrifying to see these bodies treated this way, but there’s so little we can do right now," Afana said.
For over 12 days, Israeli forces have carried out a series of strikes in Jabalya, targeting what they say are Hamas fighters. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claim they are attacking Hamas strongholds in the area, but thousands of civilians have been caught in the crossfire. According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, at least 342 Palestinians have been killed in the northern Gaza region since the operations began, and hundreds more have been injured.
The strikes have also made it extremely difficult for paramedics to do their work. Afana said that destroyed roads and ongoing shelling are making rescue efforts dangerous. "Ambulances have been hit by shrapnel, and many times we can’t even reach the areas where people need help," he explained, adding that the Israeli military has even fired on emergency vehicles in some cases.
Hunger is another urgent crisis for the people of Jabalya. Many residents are facing severe food shortages, and the United Nations has accused the Israeli military of forcing people to choose between starvation or fleeing their homes. Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN’s Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), warned that the situation is pushing the boundaries of what may constitute war crimes.
On Monday, Israeli forces reportedly fired on civilians searching for food at a warehouse run by UNRWA. An artillery attack on the food distribution centre killed at least 10 people and injured 40 others, according to UNRWA.
Despite some aid trucks entering northern Gaza, the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. Afana described the desperation of people in the area, including "thousands of children and pregnant women" who are trapped with no access to enough food or medical care. "People are starving, and there’s nowhere for them to go," Afana said.