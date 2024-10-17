Hungry Stray Dogs Eat Dead Bodies In Gaza As Starvation Crisis Worsens

Israeli air and ground attacks have targeted the area for over 12 days, with at least 342 Palestinians reported dead. Afana explained that the situation has become unbearable for emergency responders trying to recover the dead. He shared a photo with CNN of a young boy's body that had been scavenged by dogs, making it nearly impossible to identify him. "It’s heartbreaking and horrifying to see these bodies treated this way, but there’s so little we can do right now," Afana said.