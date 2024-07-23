Hamas, Fatah And Other Palestinian Factions Sign 'National Unity' Agreement | What Does It Mean For Gaza?

What Is The Agreement About?

The agreement comes with four main aims with regards to the Palestinian cause the governance of the Palestinian territories, namely - Gaza Strip and West Bank.

The Beijing Declaration was signed between Hamas, Fatah and 14 other Palestinian factions. The agreement has the following four aims-

Establishment of an interim national government for Palestinian territories. Creation of a unified Palestinian leadership Free elections for a new Palestinian National Council Establishment of a general declaration of unity in the face of ongoing Israeli attacks and aggression.

The deal was brokered by the Chinese foreign ministry. As per Wang Yi, China's foreign minister - "reconciliation is an internal matter for the Palestinian factions, but at the same time, it cannot be achieved without the support of the international community.”