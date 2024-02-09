Global Temperature Exceeds 1.5 Degree Limit Over 12 Months: Significance And Implications Of The Breach

Global temperatures soared over the past year (February 2023 to January 2024), marking a record-breaking surge of 1.5 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial levels, according to data released by the European Union climate monitor. The above-average temperatures were observed for every month of last year, breaching the limit set by world leaders.

In 2015, world leaders committed to keeping the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees in the landmark Paris Agreement, which was seen as crucial to help avoid the most damaging impacts of a changing climate.

While the temperatures recorded last year are being considered as alarming, this initial breach over the span of a 12-month period doesn't significantly disrupt the trajectory set by the landmark Paris Agreement, as the measure is calculated over decades. However, it does signal a concerning step towards potentially surpassing those critical limits in the long term.