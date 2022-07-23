Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Gem Stones Seized, Sri Lankan National Arrested

 Assorted gemstones totaling 1,746 pieces worth Rs 94.34 lakh were seized at the airport here and a Sri Lankan national was arrested in this connection, the customs department said on Saturday.

Gem Stones Seized, Sri Lankan National Arrested (Representational image)

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 6:28 pm

Acting on specific inputs, the authorities intercepted the passenger who arrived here from Colombo recently, a press release from Commissioner of Customs K R Uday Bhaskar said. 

Initial examinations revealed that the passenger had swallowed packets containing the precious stones. The officials recovered as many as 56 packets containing 1,746 assorted gemstones from him under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962. 

Further investigation was on, the release said.

(Inputs from PTI)

