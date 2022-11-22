Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Elon Musk Wants Encrypted DM In 'Twitter 2.0': Report

In a presentation, titled 'Twitter 2.0' at Twitter’s San Fransisco headquarters on Monday, Musk said that the company would encrypt DMs and work to add encrypted video and voice calling between accounts.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk AP

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 7:44 pm

After a series of confusing plans to revive Twitter, Elon Musk now wishes to encrypt DMs.

In a presentation, titled “Twitter 2.0” at Twitter’s San Fransisco headquarters on Monday, Musk said that the company would encrypt DMs and work to add encrypted video and voice calling between accounts. The recording of the meeting was obtained by The Verge.

“We want to enable users to be able to communicate without being concerned about their privacy, [or] without being concerned about a data breach at Twitter causing all of their DMs to hit the web, or think that maybe someone at Twitter could be spying on their DMs,” Musk said. 

In 2018, Twitter warned that a technical bug caused an undisclosed number of DMs between businesses and their customers to be obtained by an outside registered user. 

Further, Musk mentioned that Moxie Marlinspike, the creator of Signal, is “potentially willing to help out” the company with encrypting Twitter DMs.

Musk went on to say that “we also want to have the ability to do voice and video chat via DMs.” 

Elon Musk Twitter San Francisco Signal End-to-end Encryption
