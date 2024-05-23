China Explosion: Blast At Harbin Apartment Building Kills 1, Injured 3

An explosion took place at an apartment building in China's Harbin around 7 AM local time on Thursday. As per state agency Xinhua, the explosion shook a five-storey apartment building in Harbin, the capital city of Heilongjiang province in northeastern China.
As per the latest update, Jimu News has reported that one woman died due to the blast and around three have been injured. The injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.
As per local media, the blast originated from an apartment on the fourth floor. Rescue teams and firefighters are at the site of the blast.
Officials have told local media that the explosion was likely from a natural gas tank. However, an investigation is still underway.
Parts of the five-story apartment building in Harbin were damaged due to the blast, with one apartment's balcony completely blown off. Videos on social media have captured the moment of the blast.
More details are awaited...