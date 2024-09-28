International

Brazil: Lake In Sao Paulo Turns Bright Green, Visitors Shocked With Transformation

Its verdant colour stems from a combination of an algal bloom, abundant nutrients, high temperatures and a lack of rain in the Brazilian metropolis, City Hall said in a statement Thursday. It added that the lake's low water level makes it harder for a pump to remove the algae.

lake in Sao Paulos iconic Ibirapuera Park has turned green due to algal bloom
A lake in Sao Paulo's iconic Ibirapuera Park has turned green due to algal bloom Photo: AP
info_icon

The lake in Sao Paulo's iconic Ibirapuera Park has turned green in recent weeks, as Brazil grapples with a historic drought, both amusing and alarming parkgoers.

Its verdant colour stems from a combination of an algal bloom, abundant nutrients, high temperatures and a lack of rain in the Brazilian metropolis, City Hall said in a statement Thursday. It added that the lake's low water level makes it harder for a pump to remove the algae.

Sidney Cardoso, a 49-year-old photographer, said he had never seen the lake's water look so green.

“We know that it's different when it's totally full,” he said.

Considered Sao Paulo's biggest park, Ibirapuera lies close to the city's centre. It is home to the Afro Brazil Museum and the pavilion that hosts the Sao Paulo Art Biennial. The lake has been called “the park's soul”. Many paulistanos, as Sao Paulo's residents are known, like to exercise near it each day, and thousands of families come on weekends for picnics and to play sports in the area.

The lake's green hue is only the latest reflection of dire climate conditions. Earlier this month, drought turned Sao Paulo's Pinheiros River green, also due to an algae bloom. And the city's skies became gray, filled with smoke from distant fires in the Amazon rainforest.

Beside the lake on Thursday, Silvia Alves, a nutritionist who often exercises there, said she felt that the algae had improved the area's air quality.

“As I breathe, I get more euphoric than usual,” she said after a set of jumping jacks.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Teams Head To Hotel As Weather Forecast Dims Hopes For Today's Play
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Score: The Kiwis Rely On Kane Williamson As Hosts Eye More Wickets
  3. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  4. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast
  5. ENG Vs AUS, 4th ODI: Liam Livingstone Lights Up Lord's As England Level Series 2-2
Football News
  1. Crystal Palace 0-7 Chelsea: Blues Run Riot To Keep Sonia Bompastor Perfect
  2. Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory
  3. AC Milan 3-0 Lecce: Quickfire Goals Seal Rossoneri Triumph In Seria A
  4. Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Rennes: Bradley Barcola Shines Ahead Of Arsenal Clash
  5. Wayne Rooney Lauds 'Excellent' Plymouth Argyle Defence In Luton Town Victory
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  2. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  3. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  5. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Naidu Vs Reddy: Jagan Postpones Temple Visit, CM Says No One Stopped Him | Tirupati Laddu Row
  2. Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies
  3. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  4. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  5. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Brazil: Lake In Sao Paulo Turns Bright Green, Visitors Shocked With Transformation
  2. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  3. Middle-East Tensions: 6 Dead, 91 Injured As Israel Targets Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah; Strikes Headquarters In Beirut
  4. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  5. Pak PM Sharif Raises 'Kashmir' Issue At UNGA Compares Kashmiris With Palestinians | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Middle-East Tensions: 6 Dead, 91 Injured As Israel Targets Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah; Strikes Headquarters In Beirut
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series