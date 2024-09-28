Brazil: Lake In Sao Paulo Turns Bright Green, Visitors Shocked With Transformation

Considered Sao Paulo's biggest park, Ibirapuera lies close to the city's centre. It is home to the Afro Brazil Museum and the pavilion that hosts the Sao Paulo Art Biennial. The lake has been called “the park's soul”. Many paulistanos, as Sao Paulo's residents are known, like to exercise near it each day, and thousands of families come on weekends for picnics and to play sports in the area.