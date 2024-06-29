Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has urged Washington to provide military assistance to support the country's latest counter-terrorism initiative, Operation Azm-i-Istehkam. The urdu term means translates to 'Resolve for Stability'.
Speaking at a Washington think tank Wilson Centre in Washington, earlier this week, Ambassador Khan requested the provision of sophisticated small arms and communication equipment to aid in the success of the operation.
“Pakistan has launched Azm-i-Istehkam (…) to oppose and dismantle terrorist networks. For that, we need sophisticated small arms and communication equipment,” Ambassador Masood Khan was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.
The decision to launch the ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ operation was taken on June 22 at the apex committee meeting of the National Action Plan, a strategy approved in 2014 to eliminate militancy from the country.
The federal government recently approved the reinvigorated national counter-terrorism drive.
Khan elaborated that ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ comprises three components: doctrinal, societal, and operational. He noted that work on the first two phases has already begun, with the third phase set to be implemented soon.
The decision to launch a new anti-terror operation was taken when the country faced a new onslaught by the Tehreek-i-Taliban militants who, according to officials, are based in Afghanistan.
Khan emphasised that Pakistan and the US should maintain strong security links, enhance intelligence cooperation, resume sales of advanced military platforms, and work on “the sustainment of US-origin defence equipment”.
“This is crucial for regional security and opposing the rising tide of terrorism that also threatens the interests of the US and its allies,” he added.
Khan argued that the bilateral relationship should be based on ground realities and not be hindered by a few issues.
“Secondly, one or two issues should not hold the entire relationship hostage,” he noted.
Meanwhile, the US State Department expressed support to Pakistan.
On June 26, while responding to questions State Department’s spokesperson Matthew Miller said “We support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes the rule of law and protection of human rights.” “Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. No country should have to suffer such acts of terror,” he added.
(With PTI Inputs)