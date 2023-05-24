Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
‘World Must Get Ready For Deadlier Pandemic Than Covid-19’: WHO Chief

‘World Must Get Ready For Deadlier Pandemic Than Covid-19’: WHO Chief

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued the warning at a time when Covid-19 cases have just begun to stabilise globally.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (AP Photo)
Updated: 24 May 2023 11:22 am

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday issued a warning, saying the world must get ready for the next pandemic which might be even deadlier that Covid-19.

WHO chief Ghebreyesus’s warning comes at a time when Covid-19 cases are somewhat stabilising around the world.

"The end of Covid-19 as a global health emergency is not the end of Covid-19 as a global health threat,"Tedros said, as per report in NDTV.

"The threat of another variant emerging that causes new surges of disease and death remains, and the threat of another pathogen emerging with even deadlier potential remains,” he said, as per the report.

The head of the WHO said this as he presented his report to the 76th World Health Assembly, it mentioned.

“Furthermore, in the face of overlapping and converging crises, ‘pandemics are far from the only threat we face’,” he said as per the report.

"When the next pandemic comes knocking-and it will-we must be ready to answer decisively, collectively, and equitably," he advised.

Tedros said Covid-19 had significant implications for health-related targets under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which have a deadline of 2030, it said.

"The pandemic has blown us off course, but it has shown us why the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) must remain our north star, and why we must pursue them with the same urgency and determination with which we countered the pandemic," he was quoted as having said.
 

