How Global Startups Are Using Technology To Redefine Volleyball

Global Key innovations in recovery technology

Hawk-Eye Technology

Hawk-Eye technology, a popular video replay and ball-tracking device, is not currently used at all levels of volleyball in India. However, the potential benefits to athletes and the sport as a whole are apparent. This technology has been used in various sports since 2006, including tennis, cricket, rugby, and volleyball. There are numerous other uses of technology in the game, and these are only a handful. However, now that we've looked back at how technology has aided the sport, let's look ahead to see what the future holds.