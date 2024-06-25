Beyond The Beautiful Game: How Soccer Tech Startups Are Transforming The Pitch

The Future Playground: A Tech-Driven Soccer Landscape

Soccer of the future is very much connected with technology. The rapid evolution of AR and VR technology has already resulted in numerous solutions, but more are likely to follow. Imagine virtual reality training like games in which players need to test their playing style against various opponents during particular tactics. Or augmented reality tools that project player information above the field when the game is being played so that spectators have an opportunity to see what the coaches are strategizing.