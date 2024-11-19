What Is driving The Popularity Of Rio Boom In Maharashtra?

Promoters of Rio Boom are veterans of the beverage industry and are highly sensitive to how the drinks segment is India is fundamentally altering India’s young generation. Rio understood early on that bridging the gap between traditional soft drinks and innovative beverages for the Indian youth of today was key to establishing the brand in a fiercely competitive, giant MNC-driven refreshment space. Therefore, the company introduced, Rio Bubbly Fruit Drink (BFD) right at the beginning. Rio BFD is a mildly carbonated fruit-flavoured drink that offers a combination of real fruit juice, honey, and Vitamin C, while containing 25% less sugar than many competing brands. Noting the rapidly-rising global media exposure of the Indian youth, Rio BFD also offers an exciting range of international and local flavours such as ‘Wildberries,’ ‘Guava,’ ‘Acai Berry’ and ‘Raw Mango.’