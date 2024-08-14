What Are ELSS Funds And Do They Really Give Relief To Our Tax Burden?

Prudent investment is essential to accumulating wealth and achieving long-term financial goals. However, tax planning is as important as growing their wealth for many individuals. One of India's most popular tax-saving instruments is the Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS). This article explores what ELSS funds are, how they work, and whether they genuinely provide relief from tax burdens.

Understanding ELSS Funds

Equity Linked Savings Schemes, or ELSS, are mutual funds that put their money mostly into securities linked to equities. What makes ELSS unique compared to other mutual funds is its tax-saving benefit. Up to ₹1.5 lakh in tax deductions are available for investments made in ELSS funds for each fiscal year under the Income Tax Act's Section 80C. Investors favor ELSS due to its dual benefits of potential capital growth and tax savings.

A three-year lock-in period is required for ELSS funds, the shortest among all tax-saving instruments under Section 80C. This means that once you invest in an ELSS fund, you must wait to withdraw the money for three years. However, unlike fixed deposits or the Public Provident Fund (PPF), there is no upper limit on the amount you can invest in ELSS.

How Do ELSS Funds Work?

ELSS funds work similarly to other equity mutual funds but with an added tax-saving component. When you invest in an ELSS fund, a qualified fund manager manages your money along with the money of other investors. The money is invested by this manager in a diverse portfolio of stocks with varying market capitalizations and sectors.

The returns on ELSS funds are market-linked and subject to fluctuations in the equity markets. Over the long term, ELSS funds are more likely to yield higher returns than other tax-saving options instruments like fixed deposits, National Savings Certificates (NSC), or PPFs. However, the returns are not guaranteed, as they depend on market performance.

Since ELSS funds invest in equities, they carry a higher risk than debt-oriented tax-saving instruments. However, the three-year lock-in period encourages investors to stay invested, allowing them to ride out short-term market volatility and benefit from long-term growth.

Tax Benefits of ELSS Funds

The primary appeal of ELSS funds lies in their tax-saving benefits. Here's how ELSS can help reduce your tax burden:

Section 80C Deduction: As mentioned earlier, Section 80C of the Income Tax Act allows for up to ₹1.5 lakh in tax deductions available for investments made in ELSS funds. This implies that you can lower your taxable income by up to ₹1.5 lakh by making an ELSS investment resulting in substantial tax savings. Tax on Returns: The returns on ELSS funds are classified as long-term capital gains (LTCG) since they have a minimum lock-in period of three years. As per current tax laws, LTCG on equity-oriented mutual funds is tax-free, up to ₹1 lakh in a financial year. Gains over ₹1 lakh are subject to 10% taxation without indexation benefits. 10% without the benefit of indexation. ELSS provides a tax-efficient way to grow your wealth compared to other tax-saving instruments, where the interest earned is fully taxable. Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) is applied to your dividends if you choose the dividend option in an ELSS fund at 10%. However, dividends from ELSS are tax-free for investors, providing an additional tax advantage.

ELSS vs. Other Tax-Saving Instruments

To truly understand ELSS's tax benefits, it's important to compare them with other popular tax-saving instruments under Section 80C.

Public Provident Fund (PPF): PPF is a government-backed, risk-free investment option with a lock-in period of 15 years. The returns are guaranteed, and the interest earned is tax-free. While PPF offers safety and tax-free returns, the potential returns are lower than ELSS. National Savings Certificate (NSC): NSC is another government-backed instrument with a five-year lock-in period. The interest earned is taxable, and the returns are generally lower than those of ELSS funds. NSC is suitable for conservative investors looking for guaranteed returns. Fixed Deposits (FDs): Tax-saving FDs have a five-year lock-in period. The interest earned is fully taxable, reducing the post-tax returns. FDs offer guaranteed returns but need the growth potential of ELSS funds. Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs): ULIPs combine insurance with investment. While they offer tax benefits under Section 80C, they come with higher charges and a longer lock-in period of five years. Although the performance of the underlying funds determines the returns, the greater fees may reduce the returns.

Do ELSS Funds Provide Tax Relief?

The short answer is that ELSS funds provide tax relief but with some caveats. The tax deduction under Section 80C is a significant advantage, especially for individuals in higher tax brackets. By investing in ELSS, you can reduce your taxable income by up to ₹1.5 lakh, which translates into substantial tax savings.

However, it's important to remember that ELSS funds are market-linked, meaning the returns are not guaranteed. There is a greater chance of greater profits. Therefore, while ELSS can provide tax relief and wealth creation, they are best suited for those who have a longer investment horizon as well as a higher tolerance for danger.

Another factor to consider is the lock-in period. While three years is the shortest among tax-saving instruments, it still means that your money is inaccessible for that period. If you need liquidity, there may be better options than ELSS.

Factors to Consider Before Investing in ELSS

Before investing in ELSS funds, consider the following factors:

Risk Tolerance: Since ELSS funds invest in equities, they are subject to market risks. Ensure that your risk tolerance aligns with the potential volatility of the equity markets. Investment Horizon: Because of their exposure to equities, ELSS funds are appropriate for long-term objectives. You can weather market fluctuations and profit from compounding changes if you have a longer investing horizon. Financial Goals: Align your ELSS investments with your financial objectives, such paying for your child's education, purchasing a home, or setting aside money for retirement. Diversification: While ELSS is a tax-saving tool, it's important not to over concentrate your portfolio in one asset class. To manage risk effectively, diversify your investments across different asset classes.

Equity-linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) are an attractive investment choice for people who want to reduce their taxes and possibly increase their returns. Adding ELSS funds to your financial portfolio can prove to be beneficial. , offering the dual benefit of tax savings under Section 80C and the opportunity for wealth creation through equity investments.

However, like all investments, ELSS comes with risks. Before investing in ELSS, it is essential to understand your risk tolerance, investment horizon, and financial goals. When used wisely, ELSS can provide tax relief and a pathway to long-term financial growth.

