If you are considering buying a plan from us, Visitor Protect is one of the plans that covers pre-existing conditions for doctor visits or prescription refills up to 70 years and older. Other plans like Safe Travels USA Comprehensive, Patriot America, Atlas America, Safe Travels USA, and others offer coverage only for an acute onset of pre-existing conditions. Nevertheless, each plan has distinct definition for both pre-existing conditions and acute onset of the pre-existing condition, hence reviewing the brochure is recommended.