Top Benefits Of Investing In A ULIP

2. Wealth creation and goal fulfilment

ULIPs, with their range of investment funds and different portfolio strategies, can help you achieve several financial goals. Whether you are planning for retirement, a child’s higher education, marriage or miscellaneous expenses, ULIPs can assist you in many ways. Right from investing towards a house or creating wealth to being financially independent, this single investment vehicle can be suitable for various goals. ULIPs allow you to switch from one fund to another and enable you to capitalise on market opportunities and enjoy better returns.