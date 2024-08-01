Hub4Business

Tiger Sky Tower: A Glimpse Beyond The Horizon

Adventure and Dubai are inseparable companions, each enhancing the allure of the other.

From exciting desert safaris, where one can conquer towering dunes and witness mesmerizing sunsets, to activities like skydiving over the iconic skyline, Dubai offers a playground for the daring.

The city’s futuristic architecture, vibrant culture, and endless entertainment options create an electrifying atmosphere, enticing adventurers from across the globe. Whether diving with sharks in the Dubai Aquarium, ziplining across the Dubai Marina, or exploring the bustling souks of old Dubai, the city promises an unforgettable adventure at every turn.

Dubai’s spirit of innovation and its penchant for pushing boundaries perfectly complement the thrill-seeker’s quest for excitement, making it the ultimate destination where adventure thrives amidst luxury and modernity.

Tiger Properties’ Tiger Sky Tower is a project that responds to the city’s adventure and is a comfortable residence. The 532-meter-tall skyscraper is one of the most ambitious real estate projects, as it aims to push boundaries with not one or two but five world records. Apart from being home to the tallest roller glider ride in a residential building, it will house an indoor infinity pool at 431 meters, a sky restaurant at 439 meters above sea level, and a rainforest at 447 meters.

Apart from this breathtaking view and the ascending up and down the tower, this tower houses one of the highest royal penthouses in the world at 427 meters, making it the most desirable place for those who admire heights.

At such a height, Tiger Sky Tower offers a panoramic view of the skyline, coastlines surrounding Dubai, and the beautiful green pastures all over the city. It is located in the Business Bay district of Dubai, in the city’s heart, offering easy access to the most fascinating landmarks.

Business Bay is one of the most sought-after and exponentially growing areas. With sites like Tiger Sky Tower in its vicinity, it will continue to grow more and more profitable. Whether it is the influx of tourists during the vacation season or the expats moving to Dubai, the real estate market of the city continues to grow ideally. Tiger Sky Towers is one of the most eco-friendly and sustainable housing choices available in the global city.

The CEO of Tiger Properties, Eng. Amer Waleed Al Zoubi, shared his views on this marvel of architecture: “Tiger Sky Tower isn’t just a structure; it’s a symbol of our relentless commitment to pioneering innovation, sustainable design, and unparalleled luxury. It is proof of excellence, reflecting our dedication to shaping Dubai’s skyline and elevating the experience for those who refuse to settle for less. With this milestone, we are redefining what it means to be in Dubai."

He added, “When you look at the tower, you are not just looking at an investment opportunity. It’s more like looking at a potential asset that will keep doing wonders for you.

As a choice for a winning investment, Tiger Sky Tower offers a golden opportunity for those who want something more than wealth creation. The skyscraper offers a lucrative chance for money-makers to invest in Dubai’s sustainable future, aligning their growth with the Emirati ambition.

When completed in 2029, Tiger Sky Tower will become another shining star in Tiger Properties’ portfolio, adding glimmer and unprecedented value to Dubai’s skyline.

