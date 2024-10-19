The Vijay Naidu Story: From The Lanes Of Maharashtra To The Forefront Of Global Fintech Innovation

Growing up as the youngest of three brothers in a family where his father served as a state government bus driver and his mother managed the household, Vijay learned early on the values of hard work and determination. While academics were not his primary focus, he excelled in sports, particularly long-distance running and martial arts. Between the ages of 18 and 25, Vijay garnered 15 awards in cross-country, half-marathon, and full-marathon events, and achieved a black belt in martial arts with 10 gold medals in judo.