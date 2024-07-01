Hub4Business

The Untouched Green Oasis Of Juhu

Owned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Juhu Aerodrome has historically served aviation needs but remains untouched by commercial aviation activities today. This untouched quality has preserved its natural beauty, allowing it to flourish as a green haven.

When we think of Mumbai, our minds often conjure images of bustling streets, towering skyscrapers, and the city's relentless pace. Yet, amidst this urban sprawl lies a serene and often overlooked expanse that promises tranquillity – the Juhu Aerodrome. Spanning over an impressive 300 acres, this green sanctuary is one of Mumbai’s best-kept secrets, offering a unique breath of fresh air in a city where open spaces are a rarity.

In a city dominated by high-rises and constant activity, finding such a large open area is almost unheard of. This expansive green space provides a much-needed respite from the noise and pollution, creating a peaceful environment that's increasingly scarce, even in a prestigious neighbourhood like Juhu. The Juhu Aerodrome not only enhances the quality of life but also presents a rare opportunity to live surrounded by natural beauty, offering a tranquil escape in the heart of Suburban Mumbai. With the only other significant open space, the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, covering 211 acres, the sheer size of the Juhu Aerodrome stands out even more.

Owned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Juhu Aerodrome has historically served aviation needs but remains untouched by commercial aviation activities today. This untouched quality has preserved its natural beauty, allowing it to flourish as a green haven. The aerodrome’s vast grassy fields and lush surroundings stand in stark contrast to the densely packed urban landscape that characterizes most of Mumbai. This open space will continue to provide unparalleled views, amidst the city's bustle.

The presence of such a large green expanse within the prestigious neighbourhood enhances its appeal significantly. In a city where every square inch is prized, the Juhu Aerodrome's 300 acres of open space is a priceless treasure, offering a refreshing escape and a reminder of the natural beauty that still exists within the city.

Living Next to Nature’s Calm

Homeowners largely prefer residing next to open spaces due to the tranquillity and improved quality of life they offer. There's a dearth of such properties in Mumbai, making areas like Juhu, traditionally known for its proximity to the beach, even more unique with this expanse of open land. One such project benefiting from this proximity is Maestro by K Raheja Corp Homes.

The upcoming Maestro effectively integrates this advantage into its appeal and further elevates it with state-of-the-art amenities, that homeowners can enjoy in proximity to the lush greenery. The combination of urban convenience and natural serenity makes it a rare find in the city's real estate landscape.

For urban dwellers yearning for a peaceful retreat, the Juhu Aerodrome’s expansive green fields provide the perfect sanctuary. Those fortunate enough to call this neighbourhood home will enjoy this green oasis right next door, ensuring a daily dose of nature's calm.

About Maestro

Maestro by K Raheja Corp Homes is an ultra-luxury residential project in Mumbai's Juhu micro-market. Located at the iconic BR House, Maestro offers approximately 1 lac sq.ft. of premium saleable area with a revenue potential of INR 1000 crore. This limited-edition project features customizable residences with stunning views of the 300+ acre Juhu Aerodrome on one side and the Arabian Sea on the other, designed by Singapore's Eco-Id Architects. Maestro reaffirms K Raheja Corp Homes' commitment to luxury living, blending nostalgia, creativity, and modern elegance. The project caters to and Bollywood celebrities, media personalities & top industrialists, offering bespoke apartments up to 10,000 sq.ft. per floor. With over 20 exceptional amenities, including a semi-Olympic infinity pool, alfresco BBQ zone, café & much more, Maestro is strategically located on Juhu Tara Road, benefiting from excellent connectivity and infrastructure projects. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year 2026.

