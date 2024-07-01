The Untouched Green Oasis Of Juhu

Maestro by K Raheja Corp Homes is an ultra-luxury residential project in Mumbai's Juhu micro-market. Located at the iconic BR House, Maestro offers approximately 1 lac sq.ft. of premium saleable area with a revenue potential of INR 1000 crore. This limited-edition project features customizable residences with stunning views of the 300+ acre Juhu Aerodrome on one side and the Arabian Sea on the other, designed by Singapore's Eco-Id Architects. Maestro reaffirms K Raheja Corp Homes' commitment to luxury living, blending nostalgia, creativity, and modern elegance. The project caters to and Bollywood celebrities, media personalities & top industrialists, offering bespoke apartments up to 10,000 sq.ft. per floor. With over 20 exceptional amenities, including a semi-Olympic infinity pool, alfresco BBQ zone, café & much more, Maestro is strategically located on Juhu Tara Road, benefiting from excellent connectivity and infrastructure projects. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year 2026.