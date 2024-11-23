The Struggles Of Special Needs Education In Bangalore: A Ray Of Hope Emerges

Chiron says “Special education needs to be equitable in school, encouraging constructivist learning between neurotypical and neurodiverse children is essential as neurodiverse children will have to eventually grow up and integrate in the main stream society. At SASE, we ensure that there is co-learning, co-creation, co-development amongst children with different abilities”.



Adhering to the international standards of inclusive schooling and progressive education, SASE school’s programs are recognised by prestigious international accrediting body - Cognia, USA. The school is affiliated to CBSE and NWAC boards and offers programs for children from age 2 (Early Years Program) to 12th grade, setting a new benchmark for inclusive schools.