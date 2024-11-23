The Story Of An AI Pioneer In Digital Vigilance And Social Network Analysis

In the rapidly evolving field of computational social science, few individuals have achieved the remarkable balance of technical brilliance and impactful research as Rahul Arulkumaran. With a sterling academic background and a portfolio of groundbreaking contributions, Rahul has carved a niche for himself, particularly in analyzing social networks and combating the menace of online radicalization. His pivotal work, "Understanding User Vulnerability Towards Radicalization on Twitter," presented at the prestigious IC2S2 conference in Amsterdam, underscores his profound impact on addressing critical societal challenges.