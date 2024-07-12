The Inspiring Story Of Aashish Chandratreya: From Mumbai To New York Stardom

The turning point in Aashish's early career came through his collaboration with Mumbiker Nikhil, a popular YouTuber known for his travel vlogs. This partnership allowed him to expand his horizons and reach a wider audience. Working with Nikhil not only enhanced his skills but also provided him with significant exposure. This exposure was instrumental in setting the stage for his future endeavors, marking the beginning of his professional journey in photography. Through this collaboration, Aashish learned the intricacies of blending narrative with visuals, a skill that would later define his career as he moved to international platforms.