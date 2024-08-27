Indian Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah Highlighted The Fresher's Day At Sathyabama University

Bumrah was last seen in an Indian jersey during the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies, where he played a vital role in Men in Blue's triumphant campaign. During the T20 World Cup, Bumrah played eight matches and took 15 wickets. He was also awarded the Player of the Series award. Meanwhile, the Indian pacer is likely to be rested in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh to keep him fresh for the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.