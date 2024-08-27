Indian Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah Highlighted The Fresher's Day At Sathyabama University

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of India's most loved cricketers in recent years. He was a part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. Currently on an international break, India's 'Yorker King' visited the Fresher's Day program at the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (SIST). A premier institute imparting knowledge in the areas of engineering, science, and technology incorporates a holistic learning approach, offering students exposure to various performances, sports, innovations, collaborations, and events. The Fresher’s Day 2024 was marked with fervour and excitement, encouraging students to participate in the grand celebration.
A huge crowd gathered to cheer on their favourite cricket hero. In the video that Bumrah shared on his Instagram, it captures his arrival at the campus in a luxury car. He received an ostentatious welcome with much pomp and flair in true Bollywood style, which set the stage for the remarkable Indian pacer to make a memorable entry. The glamorous cricketer sported a smoky blue half-sleeve shirt and a pair of grey trousers as he walked the ramp with panache.
Bumrah was felicitated by the college authorities and then escorted to the office room. He signed a miniature bat along with some tennis balls. An audio visual of his T20 World Cup heroics was also played. The cricketer shook hands with some of the students in the audience and also threw the signed balls into the crowd.
Bumrah was last seen in an Indian jersey during the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies, where he played a vital role in Men in Blue's triumphant campaign. During the T20 World Cup, Bumrah played eight matches and took 15 wickets. He was also awarded the Player of the Series award. Meanwhile, the Indian pacer is likely to be rested in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh to keep him fresh for the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.
The picture and video of Bumrah's star-like entrance during ‘Fresher’s Day’ went viral on social media. Bumrah captioned the video, "The energy and enthusiasm of the crowd made it truly unforgettable! Thank you, @sathyabama.official and Chancellor @mariazeena_johnson, for the warm welcome and vibrant atmosphere!."
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (SIST) is a private, STEM-intensive, multi-disciplinary deemed university in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Established in 1987, it is accredited with an 'A++' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council and 'Category 1 University' by the University Grants Commission, the highest ratings by both boards. It is also an ISO 9001:2008-certified institution and has the distinction of being one of the very few universities in India to have successfully built and launched its own space satellite in association with ISRO.